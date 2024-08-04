Cetera Advisors LLC Has $10.56 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.