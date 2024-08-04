Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 217.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 45,811 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,394,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.63. The company had a trading volume of 134,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,648. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $322.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.