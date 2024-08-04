Cetera Advisors LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 122.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,130 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after purchasing an additional 460,257 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

