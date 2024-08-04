Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BINC. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,814,000. Invst LLC increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,247,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 5,916.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 973.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

