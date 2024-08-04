Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 21,667 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $113.14 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

