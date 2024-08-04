Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 55,330 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 211.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,330 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,083,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000.

HYDB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,644 shares. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

