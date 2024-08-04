Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 289,099 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 368.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. 280,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,180. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.