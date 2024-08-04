Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.59. 2,699,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,130. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $175.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

