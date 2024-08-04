Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,758 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLQM opened at $52.30 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.