Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 110,497 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after buying an additional 568,672 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,959,000 after acquiring an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $66.56 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

