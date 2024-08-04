Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 141,073 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 207.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,073 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14,621.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after buying an additional 245,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $140.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.73.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,312 shares of company stock worth $6,106,519 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

