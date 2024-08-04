Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 172,312 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,312 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $25,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 386,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $56.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

