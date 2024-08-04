Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 405,129 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 311.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,129 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.81% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $30,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,295,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,498,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after buying an additional 173,986 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 58,105 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

