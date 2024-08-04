Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 483,397 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 207.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,397 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.23% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,607,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 164,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,577 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 136,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 683,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.08 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.