Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.08% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,265,000 after acquiring an additional 681,109 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

