Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 204,788 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 120.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.46% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $37,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $100.10.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.