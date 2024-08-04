Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 26,951 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 117.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $249.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.68. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,546,517. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

