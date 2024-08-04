Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 676,325 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 814.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $32,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at $14,547,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,253.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $2,582,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.3 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $618.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

