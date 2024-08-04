Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 80,678 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 220.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,678 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Paychex were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paychex by 85.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 579,136 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,438 shares of company stock valued at $18,185,292 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

