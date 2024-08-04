Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 548.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,399,000 after buying an additional 83,686 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,217,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $276.74 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.37 and a 200-day moving average of $277.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

