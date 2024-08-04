Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.94 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 213.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,121 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Unilever were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 75.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

