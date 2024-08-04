Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 258.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.30% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $180.47 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $185.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

