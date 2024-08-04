Cetera Investment Advisers Has $15.96 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $15,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VGIT opened at $60.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1847 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.