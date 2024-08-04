Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $15.81 Million Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 735,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.80% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,457,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 247,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 122,003 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,529,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,285,000 after acquiring an additional 91,986 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,294,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $961.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.