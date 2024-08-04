Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 177,422 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 846.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,422 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.55% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $28,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $161.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day moving average is $144.39. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $163.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

