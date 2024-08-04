Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 237,745 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 1,773.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,745 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $642.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.89.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

