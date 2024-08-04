Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 595,811 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 636.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 4.58% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $24,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000.

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.66.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

