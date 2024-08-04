Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 453.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,545 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $34,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE NVO opened at $127.49 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.19 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.20. The company has a market capitalization of $572.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

