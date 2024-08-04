Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 800.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,117 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $35,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $237.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $250.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

