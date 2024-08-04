Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Sells £42,193.92 in Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.29), for a total value of £42,193.92 ($54,275.69).
Chesnara Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CSN opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.29) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.16, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £385.45 million, a PE ratio of 2,129.17 and a beta of 0.40. Chesnara plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.72).
Chesnara Company Profile
