Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Sells £42,193.92 in Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.29), for a total value of £42,193.92 ($54,275.69).

Chesnara Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSN opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.29) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 255.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.16, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £385.45 million, a PE ratio of 2,129.17 and a beta of 0.40. Chesnara plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.72).

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.