Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Chester Bancorp Stock Performance
Chester Bancorp stock remained flat at $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chester Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50.
Chester Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chester Bancorp
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.