Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on August 20th

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.
Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
Civista Bancshares Trading Down 3.4 %
CIVB stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $256.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
