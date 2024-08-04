Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.64 million. On average, analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel purchased 5,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,159.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Edward Walter purchased 7,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,209.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMTG. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

