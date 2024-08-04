Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Issues Earnings Results

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 248.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

