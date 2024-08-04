Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

CWEN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

NYSE CWEN opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.85. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 456,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 38,032 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 335,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $7,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

