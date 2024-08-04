Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CWEN opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.85. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 248.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

