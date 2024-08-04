Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.95-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.32 billion. Clorox also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.550-6.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Shares of CLX traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.09. 2,902,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,022. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

