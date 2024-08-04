Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares trading hands.

Cloudbuy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £195,649.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15.

About Cloudbuy

cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.

