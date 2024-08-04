Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.657-1.659 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.710 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. 10,348,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,594. Cloudflare has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 691,210 shares of company stock valued at $53,578,881. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

