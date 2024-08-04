Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.91.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.