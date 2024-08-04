Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Coin98 has a market cap of $102.29 million and $10.16 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001521 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001970 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,550 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

