Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.13. 424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.
Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23.
Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Company Profile
The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.