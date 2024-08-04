Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.13. 424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

The firm has a market cap of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23.

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

