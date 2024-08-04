Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $232.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.01 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of CVGI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Commercial Vehicle Group

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.