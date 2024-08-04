Compound Trading Down 11.5% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Compound has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $379.71 million and $57.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $45.41 or 0.00074804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,361,632 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,361,626.48180092 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.2477654 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $56,424,041.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

