Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.10.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$6.85 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.34.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

