Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Releases Earnings Results

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $477.92 million for the quarter.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance
Shares of CON opened at $22.65 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $23.50.
About Concentra Group Holdings Parent
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Concentra Group Holdings Parent
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.