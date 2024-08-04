Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Releases Earnings Results

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $477.92 million for the quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON opened at $22.65 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $23.50.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

