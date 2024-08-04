Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $24.55. 422,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.