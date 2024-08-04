Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of UFP Technologies worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $9.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.28. 53,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,489. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $335.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

