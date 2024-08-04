Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,068 Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NCDL traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.09. 40,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,530. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending ( NYSE:NCDL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

