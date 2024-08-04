Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 418 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER traded down $5.39 on Friday, reaching $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,035. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

